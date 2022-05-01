$21.13 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $21.40 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $105.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OIIM. StockNews.com began coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OIIM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

