$26.57 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post $26.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $27.51 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $102.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $107.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.62 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $157.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $3,706,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OrganiGram by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 192,942 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in OrganiGram by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

