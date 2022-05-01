$272.92 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $272.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $273.84 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $143.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.46. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

