$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. S&P Global posted earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

SPGI stock opened at $376.50 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

