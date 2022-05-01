$3.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.53 and the lowest is $3.07. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $16.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $20.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPE traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

