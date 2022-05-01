$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $18.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%.

APVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

