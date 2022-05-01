$31.52 Million in Sales Expected for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.75 million and the highest is $32.50 million. CapStar Financial reported sales of $32.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full year sales of $127.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.88 million to $130.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $133.13 million to $144.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

