$34.74 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.58 million to $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $345,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMLP stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

