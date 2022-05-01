$4.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the lowest is $3.88. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $4.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $21.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 117.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA traded down $20.62 on Friday, reaching $396.80. 954,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,957. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $438.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.92. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

