$4.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $5.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

Shares of SMG opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $247.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 254.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

