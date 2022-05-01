$418.42 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $418.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the lowest is $411.80 million. Ameresco reported sales of $252.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last ninety days. 41.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $50.44 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

