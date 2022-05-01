$499.71 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $499.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.61 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $518.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.