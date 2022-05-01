$5.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.11. Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $16.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.69.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.00. 154,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,198. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $325.53 and a 1 year high of $1,231.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.35 and a 200-day moving average of $441.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 0.82.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

