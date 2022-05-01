$510,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $510,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year sales of $4.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $7.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth $44,919,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth $22,459,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth $21,336,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth $10,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

