$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to report $58.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.30 million and the highest is $58.99 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $48.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $244.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.33 million to $248.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.96 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $270.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

