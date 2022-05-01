5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in April

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.5 days.

Shares of FPLSF stock remained flat at $$1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.56 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

