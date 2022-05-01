$64.74 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.30 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $337.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

