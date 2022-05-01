$699.91 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will report $699.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.13 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $603.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.27% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.