$7.02 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37. Charter Communications reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $29.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $33.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $36.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.85 to $48.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

Shares of CHTR traded down $33.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,074. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $415.01 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Charter Communications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

