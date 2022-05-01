$7.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $7.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.07. Humana posted earnings per share of $6.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.10 to $24.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $27.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

HUM opened at $444.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

