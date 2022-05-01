$73.39 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $73.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.20 million and the highest is $76.57 million. CarLotz reported sales of $56.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $306.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $315.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $359.04 million, with estimates ranging from $328.88 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter worth $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 32.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 325,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

