$8.65 EPS Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) to announce $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.52 and the highest is $9.22. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $15.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $37.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.52 to $40.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $40.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.42 to $44.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

Shares of GS stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $304.71 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

