$87.57 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will post $87.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.50 million and the highest is $97.34 million. Euronav reported sales of $92.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $834.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.54 million to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

