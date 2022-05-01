$876.14 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will post $876.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $846.16 million to $914.08 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.