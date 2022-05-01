8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will report sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.35 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after buying an additional 216,411 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 8X8 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.