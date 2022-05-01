$9.37 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $9.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.49 and the highest is $10.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $9.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $42.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.53 to $47.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $45.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.66 to $47.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $16.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $659.11. The company had a trading volume of 678,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,812. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $478.40 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,099,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.