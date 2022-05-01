$9.72 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will announce $9.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $44.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,395,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

