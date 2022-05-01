$97.07 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $97.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.63 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $408.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

