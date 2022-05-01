Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the March 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 453.0 days.
Shares of AALBF stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aalberts in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.
