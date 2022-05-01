AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in April

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.66. 36,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,390. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.89.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

