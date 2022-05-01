AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLVLY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

VLVLY opened at $15.85 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.1187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

