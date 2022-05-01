abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in April

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,800 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 4,527,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,469.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.45) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Shares of abrdn stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417. abrdn has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

