ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 166,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

