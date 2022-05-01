Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. Adobe reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $395.95 on Thursday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $394.64 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.63. The firm has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

