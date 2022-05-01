Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $55.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $59.56 million. Aemetis reported sales of $42.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $251.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $288.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.05 million, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.22. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aemetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aemetis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

