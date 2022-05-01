AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Update

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of AERC opened at $2.64 on Friday. AeroClean Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62.
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)
AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.
