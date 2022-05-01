Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Aeva Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

