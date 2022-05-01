Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $4.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $19.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.11 to $21.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.57. 433,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $152.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

