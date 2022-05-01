Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.57. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

