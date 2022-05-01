AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.75 ($2.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.12) to €2.65 ($2.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

