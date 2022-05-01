Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in April

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.07.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air France-KLM (Get Rating)
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
