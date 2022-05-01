Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in April

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.07.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

About Air France-KLM (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.