Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in April

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 1,098,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 579.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

