AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 167.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,695 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

