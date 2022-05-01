Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $2.56 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.