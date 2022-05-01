Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 42.0% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 261,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $207.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

