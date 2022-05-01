Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.