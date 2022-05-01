Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
