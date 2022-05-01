Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in April

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.07.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.