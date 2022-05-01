Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in April

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.07.
Almonty Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
