Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

