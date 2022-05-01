Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

ALMFF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Altium has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Altium from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

