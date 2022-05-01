Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATUSF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.